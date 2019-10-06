Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Comparison side by side

Both Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 28 0.00 23.44M -3.52 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 5 0.58 61.75M -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Twist Bioscience Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twist Bioscience Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 84,712,685.22% 264.4% -63.3% Fluidigm Corporation 1,153,235,596.23% -91.4% -25.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Fluidigm Corporation is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Twist Bioscience Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twist Bioscience Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 94.5%. Insiders owned roughly 21.09% of Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation was more bullish than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.