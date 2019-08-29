Twin Tree Management LP Upped Stake in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) as Stock Rose; Qv Investors Holding in Alleghany (Y) Trimmed by $12.94 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 719.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 23,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 27,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $337.3. About 117,599 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $7.27 during the last trading session, reaching $750.95. About 65,929 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) by 94,400 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 189,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,332 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 1,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com has 174,444 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 2,377 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 14,459 shares. Polar Asset Partners holds 145,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc accumulated 1,707 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited reported 715 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,859 shares in its portfolio. 900 were reported by Cohen Capital Mgmt. 38,722 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. 5,905 are owned by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Northern owns 190,628 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 3,676 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 24,074 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 373 are held by Cleararc. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,109 shares. Profund Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ameritas Inv Prns reported 4,233 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 887 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.26% or 78,329 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 348,303 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 12,464 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 6,400 shares stake. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

