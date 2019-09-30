Twin Tree Management LP Upped Moody`S Corp. (Put) (MCO) Stake by $819,000; Oneok New (OKE) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Boosted Its Holding by $503,540 as Share Price Rose

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 95.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 7,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 15,143 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 450,596 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Moody`S Corp. (Put) (MCO) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 84,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.56M, up from 80,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Moody`S Corp. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 313,827 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Grupo Antolin’s Outlook To Stable And Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rwanda’s B2 Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS’ PROPOSED PLAN COMPLEMENTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PLAN BY IDENTIFYING FUNDING SOURCES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES; 09/04/2018 – NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY OTLK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOKS ON LONG-TERM RATINGS OF 3 FRENCH BANKS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES 22 SPANISH COVERED BOND RATINGS, ONE ON REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Turkey Over High External Risks; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Ticp Clo X, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Banco Do Brasil S.A. (Bolivia)´s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Waukee, Ia’s Water Revenue Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.12% or 31,179 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,192 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). California-based Franklin has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Columbus Hill Management LP holds 0.18% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 9,900 shares. Caprock owns 1,073 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has invested 5.29% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 3,301 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability invested in 4,688 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.09 million shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 54,582 shares or 1.35% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 47,518 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 268 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Put) by 150,930 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRL).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,939 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,466 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

