Twin Tree Management LP Upped Its Stake in Adobe (Call) (ADBE) by $15.67 Million; Aviance Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $897,858 as Stock Price Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.38M, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 797,880 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 27,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 7.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy With High-Margin Recurring Revenue – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM) by 104,100 shares to 296,000 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALB) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,300 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.