Twin Tree Management LP Upped Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 91.49% above currents $11.75 stock price. Cohu had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. See Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $18.5 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) stake by 719.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 23,758 shares as Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 27,058 shares with $8.27 million value, up from 3,300 last quarter. Bio Rad Labs Inc now has $9.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $333.34. About 122,088 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fitch Ratings Upgrades Bio-Rad to BBB, â€˜Outlook Stable,â€™ Reflecting Continued Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 2,035 shares to 2,065 valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federal Realty Invt Tr (Put) (NYSE:FRT) stake by 57,200 shares and now owns 1,800 shares. Albemarle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Aqr Cap Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 5,905 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrepid Capital Mgmt reported 3,979 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,106 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 240,349 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 13,322 were reported by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 41,985 shares. 669 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 281,152 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 258,795 shares. Shellback LP holds 3.31% or 91,177 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.18% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 319,738 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 21/03/2018 Cohu Increases First Quarter Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cohu Appoints Lynne J. Camp to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $482.87 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity. Jones Jeffrey D also bought $57,400 worth of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Thursday, May 23.