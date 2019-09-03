Twin Tree Management LP Upped General Electric Co. (Put) (GE) Position by $2.22 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Park West Asset Management Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Has Lifted by $5.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 19.10M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co. (Put) (GE) by 169.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 246,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 391,900 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 145,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 62.42M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Mercantile Trust has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 12,169 shares. Bessemer holds 30,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management owns 4.63M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadian Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 4.59% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Penn Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 20,065 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgan Stanley holds 880,216 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 31,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.03 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 105,845 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG).

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 283,000 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:STX) by 93,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Markopolos In Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.