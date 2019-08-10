Twin Tree Management LP Trimmed Primerica (PRI) Holding; Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Shorts Raised By 9.51%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) had an increase of 9.51% in short interest. ETON’s SI was 44,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.51% from 41,000 shares previously. With 46,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)’s short sellers to cover ETON’s short positions. The SI to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 148,983 shares traded or 97.84% up from the average. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 83.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 21,171 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 4,129 shares with $504,000 value, down from 25,300 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 294,414 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. The company has market cap of $105.94 million. Food and Drug Administration's 505(2) regulatory pathway. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,587 are owned by Dupont Corp. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Academy Cap Mgmt Tx has 67,046 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.05% or 33,024 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 7,502 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,473 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 15,200 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 13,310 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Proshare Lc accumulated 13,640 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Agf Investments Inc has 0.84% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 345,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 4,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.09% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).