Twin Tree Management LP Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Cut by $77.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Rogers (ROG) Market Value Rose, Holder Westport Asset Management Trimmed Position

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 105,568 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 217,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 227,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $333.88. About 7.99 million shares traded or 20.63% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “LVMH, InBev lift European shares to one-year highs ahead of ECB meeting – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Rogers Schedules Q2 2019 Earnings Call for July 31, 2019 | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle US lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75 million for 26.64 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,719 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 4,120 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 665,251 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Glenmede Trust Na reported 818 shares. Sterling Management Ltd holds 17,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 4,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 24,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0.02% or 426,904 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 14,366 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,892 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 123 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix News: NFLX Stock Tumbles on Subscriber Growth Drop – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ROKU Stock Has a Catalyst in International Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLV) by 34,700 shares to 228,200 shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 460,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).