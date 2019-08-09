Twin Tree Management LP Raised Its Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position by $8.03 Million as Valuation Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $23.59 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 1173.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 138,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 150,258 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 297,245 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 548,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.46 million, up from 770,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 4.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 2.24M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.15% or 7.59 million shares. Coastline Trust Com holds 19,322 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 9,705 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Comm Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 36,161 shares. Paloma Prtn Com accumulated 53,451 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,122 were accumulated by First Fin In. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.30M shares or 0.76% of the stock. Bank Of Stockton accumulated 6,746 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 348,556 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 102,285 shares. Brinker Capital owns 78,088 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York has invested 2.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,079 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 6,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 144,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,434 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.26 million activity. Another trade for 27,000 shares valued at $1.44 million was sold by Messer Angela M..

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45,100 shares to 86,300 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 82,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (Call) (NYSE:PPL).