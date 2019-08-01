Twin Tree Management LP Position In Splunk (Call) (SPLK) Was Has Raised; Intrepid Capital Management Holding in Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Has Raised by $426,496 as Market Value Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (Call) (SPLK) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 296,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.99 million, up from 226,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century owns 810,279 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 69,825 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 31,050 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2.67M shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.11% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.75% or 143,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,856 were reported by Marketfield Asset Management. Pitcairn has 0.11% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Product Limited Com has 94,975 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.13% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 120,000 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 2.45% or 744,259 shares. Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Smithfield Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk Is Still A Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Splunk Inc (SPLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGN, DFS, SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5,436 shares to 21,664 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 217,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,786 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Call) (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assoc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jackson Square Partners Ltd Co reported 2.33% stake. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6,371 were accumulated by Cleararc. 5,031 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited. Minnesota-based Leuthold Gru Ltd Com has invested 1.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 391,665 were reported by Haverford Trust. Van Den Berg Management I Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,815 shares. Bancorp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 55 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 5,000 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scholtz And Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 47,615 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122,179 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).