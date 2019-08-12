Twin Tree Management LP Maintains Holding in Ipg Photonics (Put) (IPGP); Lafitte Capital Management LP Decreased Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position by $2.30 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (Put) (IPGP) by 3884.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 73,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 75,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 296,501 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 1.48 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 17/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC ERI.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 88,900 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 47,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,791 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association owns 11,706 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 1.19% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 72 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 940 shares. 8,889 are owned by Oppenheimer &. Blair William And Il holds 3,033 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 53,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Service holds 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 103 shares. Fil Ltd has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 6,444 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 35,500 shares. First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 392,064 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,836 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,900 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 50 shares. 2.00M are owned by State Street. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 9,936 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 194,401 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Incorporated holds 7,853 shares. 86,363 are held by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 91,644 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 727,033 shares. Bridger Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 746,498 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 0.06% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 38,347 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.4% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).