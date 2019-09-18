Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Call) (TEVA) by $6.29 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ratan Capital Management LP Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $946,500 as Market Value Declined

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.51. About 249,039 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (TEVA) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 699,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 820,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 1.67M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $637.69M for 3.46 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 11,726 shares to 17,454 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 27,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) (NYSE:SWK).

