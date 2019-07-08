Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Nordstrom (Put) (JWN) Holding by $12.45 Million as Stock Declined; American Capital Management Maintains Stake in Real Page (RP)

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 14,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 839,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 824,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 30,649 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (JWN) by 97.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 289,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 259,981 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (Call) (NYSE:UPS) by 540,900 shares to 626,200 shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 95,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 206,030 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Fjarde Ap has 28,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Llc has 4,508 shares. Da Davidson & Co has 131,944 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) has 27,884 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 47,421 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 395,168 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 44,219 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 1,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase accumulated 87,709 shares.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14,390 shares to 268,970 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 444,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

