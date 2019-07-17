Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Kroger Co (KR) by $15.50 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $73.33 Million; Stock Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 645,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,316 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 872,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 4.59 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 660,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.70 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $143.04. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 8,907 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $111.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 17,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,260 were reported by Punch Associates Invest Mgmt. Harbour Invest Mngmt Lc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,408 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 13,360 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And Company owns 62,618 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Veritable LP stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ghp Inv Advisors owns 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,293 shares. Orrstown Svcs holds 8,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.58% or 3.67 million shares. Dana owns 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,178 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 520,570 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 250,624 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 509,156 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Co Ca has 3.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Comml Bank accumulated 11,485 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 28,123 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.42 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). First Republic Mngmt has 137,830 shares. Truepoint stated it has 16,988 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 79,230 shares. 66,510 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.1% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Weik Cap reported 0.2% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lifeplan Grp Inc reported 950 shares stake. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 233,700 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 23,391 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 2,899 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 42,788 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (Put) (NYSE:FRC) by 91,200 shares to 103,700 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 241,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AEM).

