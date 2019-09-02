Twin Tree Management LP Lifted Stake in Primerica (Put) (PRI) as Share Price Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $756,666 as Share Price Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Primerica Inc (Put) (PRI) by 47.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Primerica Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.17. About 175,947 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Truepoint invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Inv has 4,199 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 7,674 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 36,327 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Millennium Limited Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acropolis Investment accumulated 0.15% or 2,444 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Comml Bank & Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,145 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 1,012 shares. Davenport & Com Limited Com stated it has 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 10,497 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Communications Inc holds 0.81% or 8,672 shares in its portfolio.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 21,150 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 94,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ).

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Primerica Inc (PRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Primerica Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Primerica, Inc. (PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Primerica Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Limited Liability reported 21,205 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Agf Invs holds 0.84% or 610,954 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc owns 11,010 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advisors reported 23 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.34% or 218,503 shares. Ls Invest Lc reported 3,627 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 0.13% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 28,540 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 4,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.26M shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Co has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Becker Mngmt reported 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). 4,764 are held by Suntrust Banks. Creative Planning holds 1,810 shares.