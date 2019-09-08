Twin Tree Management LP Lifted Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding by $2.18 Million; Baupost Group Has Lowered Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $379.72 Million as Share Value Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 183.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 31,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 48,844 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.71M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 140 shares. Nordea holds 9,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Liability Com owns 55,004 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Lc accumulated 1.02% or 22,856 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,615 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 5,954 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 5,825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital Rech Invsts has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Guardian Life Of America owns 480 shares. Landscape has 3,041 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd accumulated 250 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Massachusetts-based Adage Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 135,265 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares to 6.38M shares, valued at $253.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $348.26M for 14.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (Put) (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,500 shares to 157,500 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Put) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (Call) (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 29,375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 21,571 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bridgewater Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 229,338 shares. Ameriprise holds 4.06M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com holds 94,869 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Boston reported 2.68 million shares. Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Capital Int Sarl reported 3,400 shares. 105,704 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Bridges Investment invested in 7,377 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 48,844 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd invested in 90 shares.