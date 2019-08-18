Twin Tree Management LP Increased Stake in Macys (Put) (M); As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Increased Its Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 15,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.22M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 63.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 97,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 250,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 14.81 million shares traded or 46.54% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 271,771 shares to 13.50M shares, valued at $312.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,688 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).