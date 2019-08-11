Twin Tree Management LP Holding in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Has Lifted by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; Muzinich & Company Holds Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 695,382 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 171,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 157,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.74M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 169,352 shares to 3,848 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,169 are owned by Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.25 million shares. Bartlett & Limited Company holds 209,147 shares. 1.67 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 2,500 are held by Spinnaker Trust. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,356 shares. Whitnell holds 0.02% or 300 shares. Westwood Group Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 13,372 shares. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 0.47% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pacific Glob Investment Management reported 8,132 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 620 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Jacobs Ca invested 0.94% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 1,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) by 1.76 million shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,888 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp.