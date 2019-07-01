Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) (BAH) Stake by $2.75 Million; Albion Financial Group Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Boosted by $320,112 as Share Value Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) (BAH) by 401.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,200 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 335,612 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 41,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 1.56M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Bullish on 2 Government Contractors – Schaeffers Research” published on June 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcon, Analog Devices, Big Lots, CACI, CenterPoint, Cree, Lyft, Teva, WellCare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand in SA, adding 250 jobs – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares were sold by ROZANSKI HORACIO. The insider ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold 10,000 shares worth $532,600. On Monday, February 11 Messer Angela M. sold $1.44M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 27,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp holds 0% or 3,215 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 23,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.7% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.08% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) or 4.82 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 40,033 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.23% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). M&T Savings Bank holds 5,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability holds 95,943 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Services Incorporated holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 14,820 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited invested in 51,298 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.04% or 31,265 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 4,800 shares. Natixis accumulated 113,551 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 220,615 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 15,427 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 416,400 shares to 709,800 shares, valued at $40.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 227,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,462 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,036 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 35,355 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc holds 0.33% or 53,182 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com, Oregon-based fund reported 4,747 shares. Beacon Grp has invested 1.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 41,400 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 178,185 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 5.20 million shares. Montag A And Associates accumulated 5,302 shares. Architects owns 206 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Country Comml Bank holds 0% or 142 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0.46% or 45,738 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).