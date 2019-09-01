Twin Tree Management LP Has Upped Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding By $2.59 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.47% above currents $107.05 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. See Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) latest ratings:

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 73.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 48,789 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 115,006 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 66,217 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $63.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 43.77% above currents $53.21 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA) stake by 126,000 shares to 87,400 valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) stake by 157,900 shares and now owns 248,400 shares. Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (Put) (NYSE:RGA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 53,859 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% or 36,483 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 28,392 shares. Partners Lc owns 44,605 shares. Ion Asset holds 29.48% or 841,565 shares. Qs Investors accumulated 0% or 3,213 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 65 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 96,052 shares. The California-based Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.89% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.62M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 133,770 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 36,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halcyon Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 1.52% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 35.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21M on Wednesday, June 5.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard