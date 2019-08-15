Twin Tree Management LP Has Trimmed Cummins (Call) (CMI) Position as Market Value Declined; Generation Investment Management Llp Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Increased

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 103,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.82M, up from 74,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.49. About 3.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (Call) (CMI) by 89.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $145.76. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 305,014 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $91.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,209 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (Put) (NYSE:FNV) by 10,000 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:BERY) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (Call) (NYSE:UNM).

