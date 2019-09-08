Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Comcast New (Call) (CMCSA) by $34.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (CMCSA) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 896,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.98M, up from 954,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX, POST SPINOFF; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Boston Research And Mgmt invested in 1.76% or 105,860 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.71% or 1.00M shares. 7.18 million were reported by State Teachers Retirement System. 1.74 million were reported by Glenmede Communication Na. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 27.21 million shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,662 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 348,703 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 3.94 million shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3.4% or 126,066 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 1.87% or 446,098 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Appleton Prtn Ma owns 15,823 shares. Smith Moore Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,626 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (Put) (NYSE:GIS) by 941,700 shares to 79,300 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 131,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,959 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP).

