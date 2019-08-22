Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Its Fluor (FLR) Stake by $676,476; Market Value Declined; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Live Your Vision Has Raised Its Stake

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 18,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 40,891 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 1.98M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,825 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Capital Lc invested in 48,433 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny invested in 5,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Essex Fincl has invested 3.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aristotle Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 80,774 shares. 648,918 are held by Corda Inv Limited. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Company owns 23,433 shares. Capital Mngmt Associate stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadinha & Ltd Liability Company reported 39,228 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 155,171 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.56% stake. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Com holds 2.52% or 1.10 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 79,623 shares. Bennicas & Associates has 22,475 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Scotia Capital reported 0.01% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 109,022 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 79,487 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 136,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Point72 Asset LP reported 289,303 shares. 20,018 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Capital Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 10,135 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 10,549 shares. Canal Ins invested in 0.63% or 50,000 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 30,564 shares. Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,841 shares. Td Asset Management holds 45,459 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 1.48M shares to 6,242 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,100 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors & Frag (Put) (NYSE:IFF).

