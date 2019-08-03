Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised By $970,200 Its Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Holding; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position By $1.16 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) stake by 8.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 23,100 shares as Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 282,800 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 259,700 last quarter. Morgan Stanley (Put) now has $69.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53 million shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Outlines Strategy for `End of Easy’ in Markets; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 15/03/2018 – Books: Art Dealer Donates James Joyce Trove to Morgan Library; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 21,505 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 124,000 shares with $6.71 million value, down from 145,505 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 595,967 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,657 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 4,609 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sei Invs holds 0.07% or 470,321 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has 69,355 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Inc has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Central Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 820 shares. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.16% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 438,613 shares. The Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Tru holds 0.04% or 14,952 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.50M shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership owns 46,861 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 10,500 shares to 3,200 valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) stake by 937,500 shares and now owns 108,200 shares. Intl Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) stake by 3,200 shares to 8,460 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) stake by 30,757 shares and now owns 95,181 shares. Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) was raised too.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited – DOX – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys (INFY) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.