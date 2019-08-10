Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised By $9.21 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding; Eaton Plc Ordinary Shares (ETN) Shorts Raised By 4.36%

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 989.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 105,896 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 116,596 shares with $10.17 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN) had an increase of 4.36% in short interest. ETN’s SI was 10.27 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.36% from 9.84M shares previously. With 2.07 million avg volume, 5 days are for Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ETN)’s short sellers to cover ETN’s short positions. The SI to Eaton Corporation Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.36 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,880 shares. Beese Fulmer has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,100 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny accumulated 5,848 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 2.35M shares. Huntington Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 35,362 shares. Somerset Trust reported 188 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,008 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 889,117 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.24% stake. Motco stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Valley Advisers invested in 11,156 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 92,762 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.90 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 15.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 309 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 27,353 shares. 12,856 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co. Telemus Capital stated it has 3,452 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Adi Capital Lc owns 4,479 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zweig has 0.41% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 42,179 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 17,620 shares in its portfolio. American Intll Gp holds 0.02% or 64,256 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 7.59M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 87,424 shares in its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,533 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.07M shares. Advisory Ser Networks owns 7,407 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) stake by 13,900 shares to 87,600 valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 2,035 shares and now owns 2,065 shares. Equinix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.