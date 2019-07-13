Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Workday (Call) (WDAY) Position By $12.21 Million; Playags (AGS) Shorts Lowered By 7.83%

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) had a decrease of 7.83% in short interest. AGS’s SI was 707,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.83% from 767,400 shares previously. With 421,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s short sellers to cover AGS’s short positions. The SI to Playags Inc’s float is 3.09%. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 374,882 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has declined 11.06% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AGS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PlayAGS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGS); 08/05/2018 – PlayAGS Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS 1Q Rev $64.9M; 17/04/2018 – AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018; 14/03/2018 – AGS SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $124M TO $130M, UP 16-22%; 03/05/2018 – PlayAGS Expect 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $126M to $131M; 09/05/2018 – PLAYAGS OFFERING PRICES AT $21.50/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AGS Appoints Mike McKiski to Vice President of Sales

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Workday Inc (Call) (WDAY) stake by 67.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 63,600 shares as Workday Inc (Call) (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 30,400 shares with $5.86M value, down from 94,000 last quarter. Workday Inc (Call) now has $50.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines , and other services and products for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $749.65 million. It operates in three divisions: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. It currently has negative earnings. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Harding Loevner Lp holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,924 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 58,541 shares. Ls Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 773 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Bb&T holds 2,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peconic Prtn Lc reported 45,000 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkside Commercial Bank accumulated 105 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 448,362 shares. Lpl holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 12,307 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Bb&T Corp (Call) (NYSE:BBT) stake by 309,700 shares to 679,900 valued at $31.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) stake by 14,209 shares and now owns 37,909 shares. Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $173 target. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $187 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.