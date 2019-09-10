Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Textron (TXT) Position By $3.30 Million; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Textron Inc. (TXT) stake by 98.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 66,065 shares as Textron Inc. (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 1,035 shares with $52,000 value, down from 67,100 last quarter. Textron Inc. now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 1.30 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 09/05/2018 – CARBURES CRBE.MC – SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH TEXTRON TXT.N TO MANUFACTURE COMPOSITE PARTS FOR SPECIALIZED VEHICLES; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 07/03/2018 CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC – CONTRACT AMENDMENT EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE BY ONE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 37 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 21 sold and trimmed holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.01% or 10,046 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Us Savings Bank De holds 32,908 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 36,639 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 39,348 shares. 60,455 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.03% or 44,540 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.05% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 5,912 are held by Rampart Invest Communication Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 33,480 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 441,300 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 33,088 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 31,956 shares to 65,256 valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) stake by 1.16M shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was raised too.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $191.60M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 170,740 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 30.58 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.