Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Holder American Financial Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 103,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 9,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, down from 112,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.17. About 536,890 shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80 million shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,495 are owned by Cortland Mo. 8,245 were reported by Summit Asset. Driehaus Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9,597 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 288 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 740 shares. Northeast Mgmt invested in 2,128 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Hightower Lc has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 32,452 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,649 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 3,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). British Columbia holds 26,948 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 174,864 shares to 255,264 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 858,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd (Put).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

