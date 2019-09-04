Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Holding in New Residential Invt (NRZ) by $1.30 Million; Samlyn Capital Cut Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake by $7.45 Million as Valuation Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 52.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 81,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 73,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 3.50M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 324,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 478,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, down from 802,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 3.58M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Net $115.9M; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 258,653 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 20,200 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 288,358 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 75,082 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 326,611 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0% or 498 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 511,251 shares. Dupont holds 0.06% or 163,536 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp invested in 0% or 900,690 shares. Essex Fincl Serv holds 10,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 511,330 shares. 37,615 are owned by Prelude Capital. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 3.24 million are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 291,900 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 35,714 shares to 40,608 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (Call) (NYSE:UNP) by 740,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $222.64 million for 6.47 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested in 39,237 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 0.08% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Company reported 0.29% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Impact Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.37% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 20,986 shares. Stifel invested in 0.01% or 195,766 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.15M shares. Proshare Advisors has 138,826 shares. 44,429 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Sei Invests stated it has 136,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 103,177 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 578,150 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability. Fifth Third Bank holds 200 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 104,532 shares to 246,636 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 348,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

