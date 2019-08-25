Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stake By $813,375; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased By $2.10 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 93.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 10,845 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 755 shares with $57,000 value, down from 11,600 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 0.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 39,686 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 19.02M shares with $1.02B value, down from 19.06M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $172.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 233,896 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 362,535 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 43,484 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,400 shares. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 1.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1St Source State Bank invested in 0.35% or 76,236 shares. Comm National Bank invested in 0.31% or 494,009 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.59% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 632,532 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 168,694 shares. 73,801 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.51% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Barry Invest Limited Liability has invested 2.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.08% stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 3,869 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 1.68M shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 10.24% above currents $51.58 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG to “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 67,434 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 23,600 shares. Blair William & Il has 37,143 shares. 2.62M are owned by First Manhattan. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 39,862 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 8,720 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Prudential Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 63,169 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 1.59M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 71,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.05% or 55,530 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin’ Brands has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 3.28% above currents $82.11 stock price. Dunkin’ Brands had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.