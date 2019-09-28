Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Universal Display Corp. (Call) (OLED) Holding by $6.45 Million; Stock Value Rose; Equitec Specialists Lifted Its Position in Dominion Energy (Call) (D) by $7.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp. (Call) (OLED) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 12,200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.1. About 848,893 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 167.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37 million, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Grimes And Co Inc has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Qs Invsts invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alexandria Lc holds 0.08% or 7,201 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 471,217 shares. 6,516 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 374,179 shares. Westpac holds 63,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.06% or 36,419 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 6,704 shares. Symons Cap owns 130,607 shares. Wills Fincl Gp Inc holds 4.5% or 89,403 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 5,684 shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 88 shares stake.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 28,646 shares to 93,463 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 74.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.