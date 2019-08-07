Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut American Express Co. (Put) (AXP) Position; Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased American Express Co. (Put) (AXP) stake by 27.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 55,100 shares as American Express Co. (Put) (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 148,900 shares with $16.28 million value, down from 204,000 last quarter. American Express Co. (Put) now has $102.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.37. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

Among 2 analysts covering Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gold Fields had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 21. See Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.1 New Target: $4 Downgrade

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 11.53M shares traded or 48.92% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Results Of Agm Meeting Of Gold Felds Limited Held On 22 May 2018 And Changes To The Directors; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 09/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In Asanko Gold; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Gold Fields Limited: Trading Statement for H1 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asanko Gold Outlines H2 2019 Exploration Program Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asanko Gold Announces Q2 2019 Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:AKG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) stake by 420,700 shares to 694,300 valued at $67.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XHB) stake by 26,500 shares and now owns 59,000 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.