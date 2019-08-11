Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Holding

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,849 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.46 million shares with $92.06 million value, down from 1.47M last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc Com now has $5.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 257,915 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 1153.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 291,721 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 317,021 shares with $11.77 million value, up from 25,300 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (Put) (NYSE:CF) stake by 99,400 shares to 11,800 valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU) stake by 65,600 shares and now owns 133,400 shares. Cummins Inc. (Call) (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 385,639 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.13% stake. 31,459 are owned by Veritable L P. 88,723 are owned by Bb&T. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,377 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp has 7.04 million shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc holds 92 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 150,000 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 36,344 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 541,826 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.36M shares. 153,122 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 6,000 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $3800 target.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. The insider MURPHY MATTHEW J bought 6,000 shares worth $232,736.