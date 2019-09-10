Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Position by $25.65 Million; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Valuation Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Has Lowered Holding

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 16,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 44,632 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 61,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) by 275833.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 827,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 827,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 3.99 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 63,865 shares to 73,407 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 110,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorp Na owns 5,101 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 13,628 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 330,400 shares. Td Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.11 million shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 4,650 shares. First Natl Tru Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Trust Advisors LP owns 1.44M shares. Aqr holds 0.21% or 2.70 million shares. 18,619 are held by First Allied Advisory. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 94,516 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd holds 2.66% or 117,361 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Limited Company has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 111,216 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.43 million for 14.63 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, LOW, AAL – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American mechanic accused of sabotage was previously fired from another airline – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp. (Call) (NYSE:AES) by 31,200 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Put) by 97,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,800 shares, and cut its stake in Twdc Enterprises 18 Corp (Put) (NYSE:DIS).