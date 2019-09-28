Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Adobe (Put) (ADBE) Position by $10.17 Million; Share Price Rose; Sigma Investment Counselors Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $393,578

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 148,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.79 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 3,316 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 4,909 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,696 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 4,520 shares. Foster Motley Inc has 68,701 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 134,961 shares. Fiera Corporation has 250,245 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 21,623 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 14.95M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.19% or 45,573 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 188,718 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 25 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 65,478 were reported by Finemark Bancorporation &. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 895 shares. Acg Wealth owns 31,085 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,472 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3% or 155,684 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 37,181 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Osterweis Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,453 were reported by Alps Advisors.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 17,400 shares to 34,300 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,113 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).