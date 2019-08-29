Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Union Pac (Put) (UNP) Position as Valuation Rose; Greylin Investment Mangement Cut Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $432,250 as Share Price Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (Put) (UNP) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 168,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 276,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26 million, down from 444,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.78. About 4.02M shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 20,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 25,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $98.12. About 1.79 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Bell State Bank owns 3,310 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5.65M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,765 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vigilant Cap Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney owns 50,538 shares. 136 are held by Kings Point Capital Management. 2,915 were accumulated by Cadinha And Ltd Com. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 4,844 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 4,626 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 8,328 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 20,758 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.2% or 3.52 million shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.53 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability owns 38,997 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 47,476 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 2,957 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2,188 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Prtn Group Holdings Ag owns 246,983 shares. 21,720 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 0.81% or 389,460 shares. Monetta Fincl Serv has invested 2.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 4,424 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Lp owns 443,221 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 9,154 shares. Beach Investment Ltd Company invested 1.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 1.46% or 19,596 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 266,200 shares to 332,100 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corporation (Put) (NYSE:FLR) by 96,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

