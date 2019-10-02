Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Stake in Incyte (INCY) by $942,900 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Raised Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $34.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 239.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 409,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 580,374 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.80M, up from 171,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 4.33M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 11,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 16,622 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 27,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 1.10M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – PHASE 2 ARM OF STUDY TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER AMENDMENT TO EXISTING COLLABORATION, IN WHICH IMMUNOVACCINE & INCYTE ARE CO-FUNDING TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16,001 shares to 997,729 shares, valued at $85.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 87,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,908 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.13M for 34.24 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 116,072 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp. (Put) (NYSE:AVY).