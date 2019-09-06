Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Servicenow (Put) (NOW) Stake as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Upped by Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Put) (NOW) by 84.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 24/03/2018 – Cointelegraph: JPMorgan Considers Making Blockchain Platform Quorum An Independent Entity; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 602,197 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 29,940 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Neumann Ltd Llc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Management has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh reported 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Cap Grp holds 80,762 shares. Roosevelt Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,672 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & reported 1.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.96% or 14.75M shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Gfs Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.62% or 28,483 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Foundation Advisors owns 245,892 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 28,489 shares to 34,114 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,824 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 103,100 shares to 120,800 shares, valued at $215.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 66,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALNY).

