Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (Call) (PG) Stake; EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 43.90% above currents $29.36 stock price. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $4300 target. Barclays Capital maintained EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $36.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $48 New Target: $44 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (Call) (PG) stake by 84.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp analyzed 278,800 shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (Call) (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 49,300 shares with $5.13 million value, down from 328,100 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. (Call) now has $300.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 483,786 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.09 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ETRN and EQM Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal wildlife authorization for Mountain Valley Pipeline faces lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 13,357 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -4.36% below currents $120.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31.

