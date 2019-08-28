Twin Tree Management LP Boosted Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding By $704,970; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Sellers Decreased By 2.52% Their Shorts

Twin Tree Management Lp increased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 90.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp acquired 3,730 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 7,830 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 4,100 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $247.6. About 73,850 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. TYL’s SI was 824,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 845,600 shares previously. With 192,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL)’s short sellers to cover TYL’s short positions. The SI to Tyler Technologies Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 7,915 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -15.51% below currents $247.6 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 77.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.