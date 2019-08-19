Twin Tree Management LP Boosted Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $1.95 Million; Attunity LTD (ATTU) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 277.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 69,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 95,012 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 2.14M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 142,262 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Whittier Trust Communication holds 26,095 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Asset One Company Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 159,011 shares. Tennessee-based New South Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.51% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 7,075 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,845 shares. Mawer Management Ltd reported 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications Limited reported 9,312 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 772,004 shares. British Columbia Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 87,980 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 17,140 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% stake. S&Co Inc owns 13,000 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10,500 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 75,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LogRhythm Appoints Mark Logan as Chief Executive Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attunity Ltd. – Big Data Enabler With 84% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2017, Fool.com published: “Why Attunity Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited holds 19,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 173,000 shares. 75,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 38,300 shares. Herald Invest Management Limited accumulated 954,200 shares or 5.69% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 32,417 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 46,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,186 shares stake. S Squared Ltd Liability reported 5.26% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 493,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 131 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 150,219 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,300 shares.