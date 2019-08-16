Twin Securities Trimmed Stake in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) by $16.48 Million as Valuation Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Associate Ny holds 31,150 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.28% or 1.80M shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 15,950 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 783,285 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,974 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 64,023 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,996 are owned by Orrstown Fin Svcs. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 149,192 shares. 9,080 are held by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Nomura Holdg reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eqis holds 0.09% or 19,979 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 1.12M shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co owns 1.22 million shares. Covington has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 4,300 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 69,312 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 2.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schulhoff Communication owns 55,903 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial accumulated 5,937 shares. Scott And Selber Inc invested in 0.36% or 4,899 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 6,016 shares. Btim holds 771,181 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. 97,944 are owned by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Com. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 4.14 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.