Twin Securities Trimmed Its Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stake by $16.48 Million; Longer Investments Has Decreased Holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by $917,696

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 3.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 64,437 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur Company. The New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Voya Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.71% or 3.02 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Professional Advisory holds 0.24% or 11,447 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 857,832 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd reported 3,463 shares stake. Lau Assocs Ltd Llc holds 35,982 shares. Bonness Enterp holds 1.11% or 16,400 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,804 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc invested in 13,851 shares or 0.97% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.68% or 2.52M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.41% or 122,580 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 9.58M shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

