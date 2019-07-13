Twin Securities Trimmed Its Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stake by $16.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) by $2.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 452,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associate reported 176,760 shares. 35,124 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Com. Moors And Cabot holds 0.72% or 203,414 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa owns 11,409 shares. Smith Moore has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc invested in 77,030 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 3.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 10,427 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 47,073 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New York-based Asset Inc has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd reported 143,539 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 10,237 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laffer Invs holds 0% or 12,980 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd holds 8,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 14,696 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,441 shares to 16,722 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

