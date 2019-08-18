Twin Securities Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Decreased by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Trimmed Stake by $4.49 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 4,409 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 18,283 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 4,299 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.25M shares or 2.15% of the stock. Citizens & Northern reported 26,562 shares. Maverick Limited reported 19,680 shares stake. Joho Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Verity Verity Lc holds 0.6% or 49,014 shares. Bailard Inc owns 139,074 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 837,818 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 374,952 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 9,079 shares stake.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG) by 4,211 shares to 118,567 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd, a South Carolina-based fund reported 143,539 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,155 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 55,013 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,422 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12.21M shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd reported 80,700 shares stake. 30,376 are owned by Homrich Berg. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management Inc has 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,936 shares. The Illinois-based Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,500 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 12,249 are held by Pitcairn. 80,624 were accumulated by Tig Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares.