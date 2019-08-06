Twin Securities Raised Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $7.80 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $4.57 Million

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 107,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 134,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $11.45 during the last trading session, reaching $176.38. About 512,396 shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares to 132,959 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66M for 45.46 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings.