Twin Securities Raised Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $7.80 Million; Sm Energy Company (SM) Shares Declined While Walthausen & Company Has Cut by $2.97 Million Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 174,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 276,540 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 451,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.98% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 3.60 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSET SALE IS REMOVED FROM NET PRODUCTION AS OF APRIL 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 348,230 shares to 905,510 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 was bought by Copeland David W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested in 0% or 6,497 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 10,850 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 40,380 shares. 194,150 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 74,149 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 61,688 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oslo Asset Mgmt As reported 2.49 million shares. Texas Yale holds 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 22,338 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.07% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 5,742 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Northern Trust owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 974,510 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

