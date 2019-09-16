Twin Securities Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Raised by $26.08 Million; City Office Reit (CIO) Position Boosted by Icm Asset Management Inc

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 403,746 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 190,251 are held by Gamco Et Al. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 751,927 were reported by Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Magnetar Ltd has 885,199 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.41% or 622,467 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kellner Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 7,976 shares. 3,543 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).