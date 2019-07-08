Twin Securities Position in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Has Lowered by $16.48 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Declined, Arizona State Retirement System Increased Position

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,353 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 177,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.27. About 1.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 3.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Phillips 66 (PSX) and Plains All American (PAA) Announce Strategic JV and Sanctioning of Red Oak Pipeline System – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,423 are held by Oppenheimer And Co. Peoples Finance reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc reported 225,864 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 34,760 were reported by Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jane Street Gp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 31,599 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 258,252 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 80,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cadinha Com Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ironwood Financial Ltd Co holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock Gru invested in 0.13% or 7,281 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 38,873 shares in its portfolio.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,186 shares to 165,198 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 7,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,779 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,427 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Company Ma has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 143,539 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 13,809 are held by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Barclays Public Ltd has 4.17M shares. Peoples Financial Service Corp accumulated 496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 319,709 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 4.24M shares. Stifel reported 1.55 million shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca reported 931 shares stake. Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested in 30,151 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 17.15M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).