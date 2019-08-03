Twin Securities Lifted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $7.80 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Raised Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 494,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00 million, up from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 4.26 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust has 6,405 shares. Alpine Associates Inc owns 4.86% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 3.01M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,395 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rech Global Investors stated it has 650,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 23,825 shares. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 7,181 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,394 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Legal General Gp Public Llc holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 150,448 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,700 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0% or 4,609 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mackay Shields Llc owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 393,000 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 132,003 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 38,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,983 shares, and cut its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).